Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Stake Lessened by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

Aaron’s stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.14). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $954.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $529,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,689,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,833 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

