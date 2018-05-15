Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th.

Aaron’s has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

AAN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 687,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,895. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.07.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.14). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $954.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Sinclair, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,833 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

