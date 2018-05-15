9,900 Shares in Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Popular by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Popular by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular opened at $45.96 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.09. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.69 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $506.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.70 million. Popular had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on BPOP. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price target on shares of Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

