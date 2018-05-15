9,300 Shares in Ingles (IMKTA) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Ingles during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingles by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingles by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Ingles has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Ingles had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Ingles will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ingles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Ingles Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

