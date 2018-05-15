$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) to report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.64 million and the lowest is $4.88 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $40.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.25 million to $47.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $55.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $85.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conatus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.30%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Conatus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 553,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,077. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 909,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,316,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 723,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 74,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.