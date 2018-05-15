88,595 Shares in FirstEnergy (FE) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. UBS began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.93 to $34.30 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Shares of FirstEnergy opened at $33.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

