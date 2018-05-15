$846.09 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce sales of $846.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $898.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.50 million. Cinemark reported sales of $751.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.29 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cinemark to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $1,847,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 477,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

