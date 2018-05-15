$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Allstate (ALL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will report $8.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allstate’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.23 billion. Allstate posted sales of $9.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year sales of $33.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.15 billion to $34.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $34.45 billion to $35.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allstate.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.93%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo set a $100.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Shares of Allstate traded up $0.28, hitting $95.74, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,917. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allstate has a 52 week low of $95.39 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $862,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $4,550,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 126,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 251,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

