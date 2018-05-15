$7.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy (SU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $7.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.23 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.22 billion to $37.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $27.82 billion to $37.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of Suncor Energy traded down $0.30, reaching $40.85, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2797 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,375,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,014,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,714 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,055,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,585 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,801,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $511,230,000 after buying an additional 564,375 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,415,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,970,000 after buying an additional 1,030,634 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,469,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $464,452,000 after buying an additional 158,767 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

