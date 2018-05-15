6,500 Shares in Micron Technology (MU) Acquired by Benchmark Capital Advisors

Benchmark Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $53,486.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,809 shares of company stock worth $2,925,239. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.