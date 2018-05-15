61,962 Shares in ServiceNow (NOW) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,096,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,377,000 after buying an additional 426,311 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $44,438,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 973,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,901,000 after buying an additional 250,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,401,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.12, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,929.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $336,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,283 shares of company stock worth $81,881,865. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow opened at $173.73 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.46, a P/E/G ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.