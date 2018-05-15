6,041 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Acquired by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,935,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,281,000 after purchasing an additional 220,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $345,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,759,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,882,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,054,000 after purchasing an additional 569,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,724,000 after purchasing an additional 624,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,404.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 19th. UBS began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Shares of Johnson Controls International opened at $36.48 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

