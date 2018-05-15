5N Plus (VNP) Insider Sells C$156,090.00 in Stock

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) insider Richard Perron sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$156,090.00.

Richard Perron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 9th, Richard Perron sold 98,300 shares of 5N Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$321,441.00.

5N Plus traded down C$0.01, hitting C$3.34, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 23,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,293. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$3.71.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.05 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Friday, February 16th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

