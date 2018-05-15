5,729 Shares in Allergan (AGN) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allergan (NYSE:AGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,625,000 after buying an additional 72,303 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,161,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,633,000 after buying an additional 365,914 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,457,000 after buying an additional 277,702 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,763,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,426,000 after buying an additional 210,962 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,115,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.97 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $214.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.81.

In other news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.39 per share, with a total value of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Allergan opened at $154.36 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Allergan has a 52 week low of $153.54 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.