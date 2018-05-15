5,499 Shares in Silicon Motion (SIMO) Purchased by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after buying an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,183,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $115,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,099,946 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,258,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $66,661,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,338 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,657,000 after purchasing an additional 465,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Motion to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of SIMO opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.63. Silicon Motion has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $49.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion’s payout ratio is currently 52.15%.

Silicon Motion

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

