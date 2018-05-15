52,359 Shares in LPL Financial (LPLA) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 152,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 214,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

LPL Financial stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Tracy Calder sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $476,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $90,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,446,823 shares of company stock worth $90,908,295. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.