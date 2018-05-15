$51.96 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report sales of $51.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.99 million and the lowest is $51.90 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $50.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $212.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $212.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $213.58 million to $220.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.85. 250,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,688. The stock has a market cap of $592.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Meridian Bioscience’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 83,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and viral diseases, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

