50,600 Shares in Etsy (ETSY) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,306,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

