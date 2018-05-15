478 Shares in Illumina (ILMN) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 478 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,384 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of Illumina opened at $269.44 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Illumina has a one year low of $266.33 and a one year high of $272.67. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.25, for a total transaction of $57,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $295,915.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,422.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,242. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.