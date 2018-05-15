$463.92 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (EXPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $463.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $477.60 million and the lowest is $441.40 million. Express reported sales of $467.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Express had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Express’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on EXPR. Wedbush began coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,127,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 102,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $928,000.

NYSE:EXPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 1,144,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,720. Express has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.92.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

