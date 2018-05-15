$36.40 Million in Sales Expected for First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) will report sales of $36.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.00 million. First Defiance Financial reported sales of $34.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full-year sales of $146.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $149.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $156.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Defiance Financial.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The savings and loans company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Defiance Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

First Defiance Financial traded up $0.20, reaching $60.45, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $60.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Beach sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $378,189.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $124,036.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,193 shares of company stock worth $602,127. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.