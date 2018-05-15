$34.23 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post sales of $34.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.24 million and the lowest is $34.22 million. Heska posted sales of $34.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $139.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.71 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $154.04 million per share, with estimates ranging from $151.57 million to $156.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Heska had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. BidaskClub cut Heska from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley set a $93.00 price objective on Heska and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heska in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,995. Heska has a twelve month low of $93.67 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $692.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

