$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $4.10 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.75 million to $21.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $19.02 million to $20.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 392.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.91. 1,053,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $542.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after acquiring an additional 993,100 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,372,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 47,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.