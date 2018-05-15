$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $14.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences traded up $0.15, hitting $42.26, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 95,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,595. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $42.94.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply