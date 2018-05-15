$3.30 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report $3.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $14.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $28.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 379.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences traded up $0.15, hitting $42.26, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 95,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,595. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $42.94.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

