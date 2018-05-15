2U (TWOU) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.84 and last traded at $92.76. Approximately 12,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 481,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 2U from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on 2U from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -173.21 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 193,544 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $16,009,959.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,735 shares in the company, valued at $32,238,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $836,087.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,537 shares of company stock worth $21,699,132 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 2U by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,184,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,423,000 after purchasing an additional 353,767 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,454,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,343,000 after acquiring an additional 143,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of 2U by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 573,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

