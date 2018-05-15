2,808,510 Shares in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,808,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,069,000. Highwoods Properties comprises 1.9% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $60.00 price target on Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Highwoods Properties opened at $45.94 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $180.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.