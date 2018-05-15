$27.03 Million in Sales Expected for Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will announce sales of $27.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.31 million and the highest is $28.74 million. Triangle Capital reported sales of $31.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full-year sales of $63.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.71 million to $72.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $85.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $53.54 million to $118.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Triangle Capital had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $26.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.65 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCAP. UBS lowered Triangle Capital to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered Triangle Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $13.00 target price on Triangle Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Triangle Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triangle Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of Triangle Capital traded down $0.04, hitting $11.33, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 420,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,524. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 116.18 and a quick ratio of 116.18. The firm has a market cap of $546.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 145,116 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 942,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 487,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

