26,792 Shares in CBRE Group (CBRE) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $327,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 16,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $792,283.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 339,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,251,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,444 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,187,512 shares of company stock worth $237,612,558. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

