2,671 Shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Acquired by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray lifted their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Aptiv from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Aptiv stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 8th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

