$261.35 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) to announce $261.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.70 million. Sterling Construction posted sales of $246.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Construction will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sterling Construction.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Sterling Construction news, COO Con L. Wadsworth bought 8,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,924,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 99,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.77. 85,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $353.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.43. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $12.79.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

