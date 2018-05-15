$24.63 Million in Sales Expected for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to post $24.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.99 million and the lowest is $18.26 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $102.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $127.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $167.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $115.79 million to $219.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a negative net margin of 88.77%. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNTA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.75, hitting $21.80, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,990. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

In related news, CFO Scott M. Storer sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $60,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Leicher sold 4,948 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $75,308.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,109. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

