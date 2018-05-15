22,628 Shares in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Purchased by Harwood Advisory Group LLC

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF opened at $32.34 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.