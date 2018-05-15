21,006 Shares in ON Semiconductor (ON) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,044,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,338 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 677,112 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76,370.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Hall sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atsushi Abe sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,189.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,400 shares of company stock worth $6,804,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Vetr cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.52 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.