2,097,214 Shares in Boston Properties (BXP) Purchased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,097,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $258,419,000. Boston Properties accounts for 4.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,489,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,100,000 after purchasing an additional 211,067 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,575,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,176,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,861 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Boston Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,588,000 after purchasing an additional 734,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Boston Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,675,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties opened at $122.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $122.28 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.54.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

