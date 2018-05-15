19,900 Shares in CarMax (KMX) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in CarMax (NYSE:KMX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax has a 52 week low of $63.94 and a 52 week high of $64.92.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS upgraded shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wood & Company upgraded shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CarMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $83.00 to $71.54 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.12 per share, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at $320,849.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,285.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,297 shares of company stock valued at $7,978,874. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax

CarMax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic and imported vehicles; sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and provides extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

