15,606 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs (TMV) Purchased by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs (NYSEARCA:TMV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMV. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 154,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs during the 4th quarter worth about $4,690,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs opened at $20.84 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shs has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

