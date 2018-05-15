$132.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will announce $132.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ascent Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $133.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.07 million. Ascent Capital Group posted sales of $140.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group will report full-year sales of $528.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.71 million to $530.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $513.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $507.94 million to $518.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascent Capital Group.

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.12). Ascent Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $133.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASCMA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ascent Capital Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCMA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 1,894.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Tricadia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ascent Capital Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 92,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,889. Ascent Capital Group has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.82.

About Ascent Capital Group

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

