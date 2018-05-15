$11.83 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report $11.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.18 million to $12.11 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $50.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $73.31 million to $77.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 388.58% and a negative net margin of 122.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Roth Capital set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 64,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $134,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,731 shares in the company, valued at $204,257.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,031 shares of company stock worth $583,779. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,848,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 555,800 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,634,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 439,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,825. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

