$11.09 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio (BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $11.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $16.40 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $16.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.95 million to $67.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $108.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.80.

In related news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $3,685,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,990 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 3,004.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,371,000 after purchasing an additional 447,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE stock opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.17. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $191.00.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

