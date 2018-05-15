1,063 Shares in Ishares Lehman 20 Year (TLT) Purchased by Lyons Wealth Management LLC.

Lyons Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,268,000 after acquiring an additional 969,549 shares during the period. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,728,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 674,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,680,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ishares Lehman 20 Year by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 553,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350,359 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. Ishares Lehman 20 Year has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ishares Lehman 20 Year’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

