10,058 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) Acquired by Wealthfront Inc.

Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 168,396 shares during the period. 440 Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 175,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF opened at $65.29 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.