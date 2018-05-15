$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Meritor reported sales of $920.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Meritor had a return on equity of 115.74% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.41.

Meritor traded up $0.19, hitting $21.11, on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,210. Meritor has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $405,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $4,062,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,375.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 4,972.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

