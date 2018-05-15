$0.86 EPS Expected for Intel (INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Intel reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. Intel had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.70 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Shares of Intel traded down $0.98, reaching $53.92, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 21,642,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,791,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 74,456 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $3,623,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 686 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $31,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $301,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,301 shares of company stock worth $4,785,697. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,998,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,941,934,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,011,028 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $990,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,225 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,922,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,196,451,000 after purchasing an additional 359,143 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 25,599,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $974,842,000 after purchasing an additional 70,733 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,760,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482,570 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

