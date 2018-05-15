-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra (SIEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 164.72% and a negative return on equity of 181.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Sientra from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Sientra in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Sientra news, CFO Patrick F. Williams acquired 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Haines acquired 281,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,871. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 301,853 shares of company stock worth $4,075,016. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sientra by 20.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Sientra by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 158,058 shares during the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 9.2% during the first quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 529,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 36.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 216,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra traded down $0.35, reaching $16.48, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,622. Sientra has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

