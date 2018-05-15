$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whitestone REIT (WSR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whitestone REIT’s earnings. Whitestone REIT reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whitestone REIT.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Whitestone REIT by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT opened at $11.71 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $482.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.01. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $12.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.20%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.