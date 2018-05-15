$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC (TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTEC reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of TTEC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 34,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. TTEC has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

In other TTEC news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 9.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in TTEC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TTEC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

