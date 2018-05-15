-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy (FCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.13). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 258,559 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,572 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FuelCell Energy traded down $0.10, hitting $1.82, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 804,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.