$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Strategic Income’s earnings. Oaktree Strategic Income posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oaktree Strategic Income.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

OCSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Oaktree Strategic Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, Director Richard Ruben acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 47,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $365,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 317,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,607. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 580.6% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 334,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 96,969 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 376.0% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 183,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income traded down $0.02, hitting $8.46, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 51,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,464. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation, formerly Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp., is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return by generating current income from its debt investments while seeking to preserve its capital.

