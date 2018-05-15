-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health (OPK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.44 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPK. BidaskClub upgraded OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered OPKO Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

In other OPKO Health news, Director Robert Scott Fishel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 172,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $626,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,140,292.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,609,367 shares of company stock worth $5,053,787. Corporate insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 224,392 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17,876.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,401 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 751,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,128,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 165,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 4,114,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,931. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.

