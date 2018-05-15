$0.04 EPS Expected for Rent-A-Center (RCII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.09. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). Rent-A-Center had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Rent-A-Center traded up $0.15, reaching $10.11, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,800. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fore Capital LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

